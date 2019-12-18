iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Declares $0.22 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

EUMV opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

