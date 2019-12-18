iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5096 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

ISCF stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

