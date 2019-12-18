iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 20th

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2294 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

