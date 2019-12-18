iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3063 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

SIZE opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

