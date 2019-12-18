iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of BATS IEFN opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

