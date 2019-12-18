iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (IEME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on December 20th

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0633 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IEME stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

