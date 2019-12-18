iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4192 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Focused Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.