iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) to Issue $0.82 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8192 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

