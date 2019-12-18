iShares Global Utilities ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.96 (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9607 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of JXI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

