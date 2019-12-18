iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 20th

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3834 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

