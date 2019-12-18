iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on December 20th

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8712 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $182.03 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $182.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

