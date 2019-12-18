iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8949 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKF opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

