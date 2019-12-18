iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2491 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of JKK opened at $210.24 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $213.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.91.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

