iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) to Issue $0.79 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7939 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

ACWX stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

