iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4562 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.