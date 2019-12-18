iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (EWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2058 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

