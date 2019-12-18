iShares MSCI Canada ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.39 (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.