iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

