iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.49 on December 20th

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4927 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

