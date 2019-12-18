iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.85 (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8515 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

