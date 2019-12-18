iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Plans $0.66 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6572 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS EFNL opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

