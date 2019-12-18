iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3634 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SDG opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

