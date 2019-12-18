iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) to Issue $0.69 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6932 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS PICK opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.