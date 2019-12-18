iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2085 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

