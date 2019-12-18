iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Announces $0.20 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2037 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

