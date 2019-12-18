iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.65 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:EWJV opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

