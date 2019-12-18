iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.70 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6994 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

TOK stock opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $73.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.