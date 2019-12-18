iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Announces $0.43 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EWW opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

