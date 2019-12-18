iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.37 (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3651 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

KSA stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.