iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 4.7047 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EZA stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.