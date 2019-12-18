iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3056 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ESGU opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $70.67.

