iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd (BMV:SUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.97. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select Scl Indx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

