iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (ESML) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

