iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2463 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares North American Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.