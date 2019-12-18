iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (ITOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 20th

iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund (BMV:ITOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4458 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76. iShares S&P 1500 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,215.84.

