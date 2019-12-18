iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78 on December 20th

iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7812 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1 year low of $791.37 and a 1 year high of $887.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69.

