iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (IXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. (BMV:IXP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61. iShares S&P Global Telecommunicat. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

