ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (BMV:EIRL) Declares $0.43 Semi-annual Dividend

ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (BMV:EIRL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4262 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.65. ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF has a 1-year low of $708.97 and a 1-year high of $950.00.

