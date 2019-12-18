iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0551 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

