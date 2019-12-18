Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

NYSE JBL opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,574 shares of company stock worth $15,847,705. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

