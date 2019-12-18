Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 7,350 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 7,950 ($104.58) in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.66) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,359.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,928.43.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.