John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Down 8.7%

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), 96,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 61,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

