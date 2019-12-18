John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WG. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 547.92 ($7.21).

LON:WG opened at GBX 383.20 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 45.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607.60 ($7.99).

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,132 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £3,950.68 ($5,196.90).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

