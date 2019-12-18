Joseph W. Kiley III Sells 3,000 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.20.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

