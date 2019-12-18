JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.