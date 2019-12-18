JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $227.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

