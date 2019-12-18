JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $300.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $260.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $277.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

