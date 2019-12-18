JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $57.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

PAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.