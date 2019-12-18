JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,213,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Black Knight by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,583,000 after acquiring an additional 433,259 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,018,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,562,000 after purchasing an additional 223,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Knight by 238.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.