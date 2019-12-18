Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of KMR stock opened at GBX 215.04 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.40. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The company has a market capitalization of $241.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.